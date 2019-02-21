Free tax assistance available in Cape May County

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Cape May County will once again assist residents with the preparation of their income tax returns.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program of Cape May County is offering free tax preparation to residents of any age with income under $55,000.
The Cape May County Division of Aging and Disability Services and the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, with the support of the Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders, have partnered with the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey and the Campaign for Working Families to open four tax assistance sites in Cape May County. The sites will be open through April 15 by appointment only.
“This is a great program that has helped many people over the years. We are happy to work with our partners to offer this free service again this year and I encourage anyone who needs assistance in filing their income tax to make an appointment today,” said Freeholder Jeffrey L. Pierson, who oversee the Division of Aging and Disability Services.
This tax season, Cape May County residents can access The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program at:
• Atlantic Cape Community College, Cape May County Campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Middle Township; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, by appointment only. Call 609-463-3619 to schedule.
• Christ Gospel Church, 2209 Route 9 South, Whitesboro, 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays; by appointment only. Call 609-465-7729 to schedule.
• Howard Stainton Senior Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City; noon to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, by appointment only. Call 609-398-2552 to schedule.
• Lower Cape Senior Center, 2612 Bayshore Road, Villas section of Lower Township, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays, by appointment only. Call 609-886-5161 to schedule.