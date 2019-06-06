Freeholder Hayes to be honored by United Way

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Freeholder E. Marie Hayes is one of three women who will be honored at the annual Power of the Purse luncheon, sponsored by the United Way. The Power of the Purse Award celebrates the positive impact women make on our community and recognizes the outstanding contributions of women leaders who are dedicated to changing the lives of others.
The luncheon is being held June 6 at the Linwood Country Club. Also being honored with Hayes is Rona Kaplan, of Cooper Levenson, and Shelly Schneider, of Cumberland County College. The luncheon honors one individual each from Cape May, Cumberland, and Atlantic counties.
Hayes has been on the freeholder board since 2013. Prior to serving as freeholder, she was an adjunct professor at Atlantic Cape Community College, to give back to what she felt gave her so much.
She is the director of tourism and public information, overseeing the Board of Elections, Culture and Heritage, Fare Free Transportation, Library, Museum, Park/Zoo, Print Shop, Surrogate and Tax Board. She serves as the vice president of both the New Jersey Association of Counties and the Southern New Jersey Freeholders Association. In her 29-year law enforcement career, she served as the vice president of PBA Local 59 and as president for two terms of the Mid-Atlantic Association of Women in Law Enforcement, an organization of policewomen serving the East Coast.