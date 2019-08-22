CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Local electrical contractor and business owner Anthony Anzelone was recognized by the Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders for his distinguished service to the Cape May Technical High School as an active and engaged Board of Education member.
Anzelone’s term expired June 30 of this year, when he stepped down after providing seven years of exemplary service on the board and fulfilling his commitment to stay aboard for the first transition year of the Cape May Tech/Special Services School Combined Board of Education. Anzelone also served six years on the Middle Township Board of Education.
“I very much appreciate Tony’s good work and dedication to Cape Tech,” said Freeholder Will Morey, liaison to the Cape Tech and Special Services Districts, “I especially appreciate Tony staying on-board to see the first year of transition to a Combined Board of Education.”
Anzelone was sworn in as a new board member to the New Jersey State Board of Examiners of Electrical Contractors on July 10 by the deputy attorney general. He was nominated to this board by both former Gov. Chris Christie and Gov. Phil Murphy. This appointment required the support last year of now U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew and this year the support of state Sen. Bob Andrzejczak.
“Tony has a long career of community service,” Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton said. “And while he has moved on after fulfilling his educational commitments, we appreciate and are very pleased that his service to the community will continue through his new state appointment”.
Anzelone will remain as chairman of the Middle Township Planning Board and is excited to represent Cape May County and South Jersey in his new capacity on the Board of Examiners of Electrical Contractors. He will retire from the Cape May Court House Fire Department at the end of the year after serving 25 years as a firefighter, the past ten as captain.
Anzelone and his wife, Melissa, are owners of Anzelone Electric Co., which will celebrate 70 years in business in 2020. His father, Victor Anzelone, founded the company in 1950. In the 30 years Tony has owned the company, he has elevated it into one of the region’s premier electrical contracting businesses.