The Friends of Historic Cold Spring Village present an evening fundraiser 6 p.m. Oct. 3. Debbie Cutler of The Maine House, Cape May, will host the wine and hors d’oeuvres event. A presentation by Charlotte Todd is included.
The event is limed to 75 attendees. A $25 donation and reservations are required. Please call Historic Cold Spring Village Museum coordinator at 609-898-2300, ext. 10, and speak with Pat Raspa.
The Village is on Route 9, 3 miles north of Victorian Cape May and 1½ miles west of the southern terminus of the Garden State Parkway. Admission during the season is $14 for adults and $12 for children ages 3 to 12. Children under 3 are admitted free. Unlimited free admission is available with village membership.
For more information, call 609-898-2300, ext. 10, or see the village website at HCSV.org.
