Fundraiser to benefit Cape Tech’s competitive Robotics Club

CREST HAVEN — Support Cape Tech’s Robotics Club by attending the breakfast-for-dinner fundraiser 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, in the Cape May County Technical High School cafeteria. Tickets are $7 per person and can be purchased at the school.

Supporters should bring their appetite for an all you can eat pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice menu. Robot demonstrations will be conducted during the event. 

Cape Tech’s robotics club is made up of of small teams of students preparing to design, build and test a robot to compete in the annual Vex Robotics competition. This year’s competition/theme is Toss Up.

Cape Tech’s club has five competitive teams that consist of 20 students. The past two years, Cape Tech has qualified as an all-state competitor and has placed in the top 10 percent each year. There are about 200 teams from throughout the state. 

Students studying robotics develop their problem-solving skills based on several constraints such as size, material selection, time and team collaboration. Though highly technical skills are needed when it comes to the hardware and software design of each robot, all teams must develop soft skills to effectively communicate their ideas. Strategies need to be communicated to each other as well as to other teams from different organizations and a judging panel that critiques the robot designs in a closed presentation room during each competitive event. 

For more information on the competition, see vex.com. Vex robotics and the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation are worldwide companies that manage various robotics competitions for students from third grade through college.

