Garden Club of Cape May prepares for annual plant sale

CAPE MAY — The Garden Club of Cape may will once again hold its famous plant sale at Rotary Park 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11.
Sale items will include annuals, veggies and herbs from the Vocational Technical School, as well as perennials home grown by Garden Club members.
New this year will be great gifts for Mother's Day such as lavender sachets, note cards of member gardens, place settings for outdoor dining, forced bulbs and more.
Of course, once again the sale will include the popular Garden Treasures table, where shoppers can find garden-themed collectibles, tools, planters, books and anything with a connection to gardening.
All proceeds will benefit the Garden Club's scholarship fund.