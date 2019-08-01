CAPE MAY — The Harbor Gallery's featured artists for the month of August will be award-winning photographer Tina Giaimo and jewelry artist Hali MacLaren. An opening reception to meet the artists will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 2.
Both artists draw their inspiration from the beauty of nature found along the shoreline. All artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May. The Harbor Gallery is at Nature Center of Cape May, 1600 Delaware Ave. Light refreshments will be served.
Giaimo started taking photographs with a borrowed Kodak Brownie camera at age 10. She has traveled extensively, photographing all over the world and has found that her favorite subject is the nature of her hometown of Cape May.
“From morning light to the late-day sun rays, the colors of Cape May never cease to amaze me,” Giaimo said. “In every season, the beaches of Cape May are spectacular to explore, you never know what treasures can be found right under your feet.”
Giaimo’s photographs can also be seen at her gallery, Spirit Catcher Photography, in the Carpenter’s Square Mall on Perry Street.
MacLaren is a teacher based in West Chester, Pennsylvania. She earned a bachelor's degree in jewelry and metalsmithing with a minor in photography from The University of the Arts. She creates original handmade jewelry that is inspired by the sea and enjoys spreading awareness of the importance and beauty of the ocean. Each piece is created and designed to last for generations.
Growing up, MacLaren spent every summer in the water and sands off the Jersey coast. Her collection of shells and other sea treasures is extensive, taking up almost every inch of space in her studio and home. In recycled metals, she fabricates, carves and casts using traditional metalsmithing techniques combined with unconventional objects from the Atlantic shoreline.
MacLaren sells her work at local craft shows, at local shops and galleries, and in her online store. She gives a portion of her yearly profits to various ocean conservation groups worldwide. She also teaches beginner jewelry classes at Wayne Art Center, ArtFusion 19464 and at her own studio in West Chester.
The Harbor Gallery's local artists for September will be painter David Macomber and potter Mary Bryne.
For more information, contact Nature Center of Cape May 609-427-3045.