CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences’ Grandparents Raising Grandchildren support group’s October meeting will take place Wednesday, Oct. 16. The free information session will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road.
A light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the program, "Managing Family Relationships,” will follow at 6 p.m.
Guest speaker Lori Jalkiewicz, program director of foster, kinship and adoption services at ACENDA, will talk to grandparents about managing family relationships. Topics will include, stress, stability, grief, loss and more.
The meeting will be facilitated by Chris Zellers, interim part-time family and community health sciences educator.
“Our grandparents are adjusting to their new role as primary caretaker of their grandchildren, and at the same time their grandchildren, who are dealing with loss and grief, are trying to understand the changes in their lives. We hope this presentation will help our families better understand and cope with their current situation,” Zellers said.
ACENDA Integrated Health is a nonprofit organization dedicated to industry-leading prevention, treatment and wellness services delivered to ensure that every individual, family and community achieves their greatest potential. ACENDA is at the forefront of community-based services, providing over 100 health and social service programs at 56 locations throughout a 10-county region in New Jersey.
In Cape May County alone there are over 20 programs serving families, adults and children in multiple locations throughout the county. For more information visit acendahealth.org.
Grandchildren are welcome and they will have fun activities to do as well as enjoy dinner with their grandparents. There is no charge for this program, however, advanced registration is required by Oct. 9.
New families are invited to attend. Please call Marian at 609-465-5115, ext. 3609, for more information or to register for the program.
