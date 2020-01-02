MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Grandparents Raising Grandchildren support group will hold its first meeting of 2020 at 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. The building is handicapped accessible.
The guest speaker will be Temerity Berry, senior prevention specialist with Cape Assist. The topic will be adverse childhood effects or ACES. Chris Zellers, Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences health educator, said, “This is an important topic for our families, since the focus is on experiences that can lead to negative, long-lasting effects on a child’s health and wellness.”
Cape Assist is a substance abuse prevention and treatment agency serving the communities of Cape May County since 1982. The agency is dedicated to preventing and treating substance abuse and related issues through education, advocacy, counseling and community collaboration.
New families are always welcome at the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren support group, which meets the third Wednesday of the month, except for the months of June and July when there are no scheduled meetings. Upcoming meetings in 2020 will include programs on drug abuse awareness, bullying, wellness, technology and more.
Childcare will be provided for the grandchildren. A light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the program will follow at 6 p.m. There is no charge for this program, however, advanced registration is required. Please call Marian by Jan. 9 at 609-465-5115, ext. 3609, for more information or to register for the program.
Support for this program is provided by the Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders, the Cape May County Division of Aging and Disability Services and Rutgers Cooperative Extension.
