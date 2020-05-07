WILDWOOD — Cape Assist recently received a $1,000 donation from the benefactors of the Greg DiAntonio Memorial. The money was used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from Tony’s Produce and ACME gift cards that were then distributed to Cape Assist clients and their families.
“We are incredibly thankful to Kreni and Pat DiAntonio for this donation,” said Executive Director Katie Faldetta. “Their support matters tremendously, and those we were able to help are so appreciative. We’re seeing families struggle with a lot right now on top of their recovery — financial instability and food insecurity — so any opportunity to alleviate one burden provides a measure of hope.”
The memorial named for Greg DiAntonio, a young man who lost his battle with substance abuse, is a nonprofit organization with two distinct areas of focus: education and substance abuse awareness. The first area of focus provides tuition assistance for Wildwood Catholic High School students, so they have the opportunity to receive a quality education.
The second mission raises awareness about substance use disorder and its ties to mental health. The organization offers resources, education, and recovery options to families and those struggling; hosts substance abuse education seminars; purchases gym memberships for those in recovery; and provides rental assistance to individuals in sober living houses.
Funding to support these objectives comes from proceeds raised and donations received during the organization’s annual fundraiser held in September, the Greg DiAntonio Reggae Fest.
“Greg's Foundation is aware of the challenges families are facing daily during these times,” said Kreni DiAntonio. “We are fortunate to be able to help to make their struggles easier and their burdens lighter. The support we receive from the community through donations and our Reggae Fest make it possible for us to do so.”
To learn more about the Greg DiAntonio Memorial, Reggae Fest, or to make a donation, visit GregDiAntonioMemorial.com.
