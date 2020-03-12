CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County 4-H Spring Equine Health Clinic is back this year to bring life-saving vaccines to horses of Cape May County. For two days in March, the Rutgers Cooperative Extension 4-H Youth Development Program is partnering with Dr. Tanja Hanyi to offer the equine clinic at discounted vaccine prices. The clinic is open to all horse and pony owners in Cape May County.
The clinic will travel the northern and northwestern parts of the county on Saturday, March 28, approximately down to Swainton. The southern portion will be covered on Sunday, March 29. On these days, veterinarians and clinic volunteers will go to farms and boarding stables, offering vaccinations at reduced prices to horses and without the normal farm call fee.
The Cape May County 4-H Equine Health Clinic started over 50 years ago with two goals. One was to inoculate as many horses as possible against deadly equine diseases. The second goal was to offer these vaccinations at as low a cost as possible to the horse owners of Cape May County. These two goals remain the same today.
The clinic is coordinated under the direction of 4-H volunteer Nancy Rothenbiller, who advises all horse owners to keep their animals properly vaccinated against deadly contagious diseases. Eastern Equine Encephalomyelitis and West Nile Virus are diseases that are spread by biting insects and can be prevented through proper vaccination.
There are a number of different vaccines and vaccine packages offered to suit your horses’ needs. The clinic also offers the Coggins blood test. A negative Coggins test for Equine Infectious Anemia is required annually by the NJ 4-H Horse Program and at most equine events throughout New Jersey and the nation.
Participants must preregister! Clinic registration packets are available on the 4-H website, capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu and at the Rutgers Cooperative Extension office at 355 Court House-South Dennis Road. The deadline for registration is Friday, March 20.
If you have any questions about the clinic, please call Nancy Rothenbiller at 609-827-3485 between 3:30 and 8 p.m. only.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.