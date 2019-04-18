4-H Horse Council holds annual golf tournament

CAPE MAY — Cape May County’s 4-H Horse Council is pleased to announce that the 16th annual Golf Tournament will take place Sunday, April 28, at the Avalon Golf and Country Club, in Swainton, New Jersey.
There are many ways to be part of this fundraising event: sign up to golf, be a sponsor or donate an item or gift certificate for our door prizes. A special thank you to returning gold sponsor Gentilini Family Motors.
All proceeds from the tournament go directly to 4-H educational costs, including the 4-H Memorial Scholarship Program, youth participation in state and national 4-H events, and ongoing renovation of the 4-H horse show arena.
Tournament entry fees are $105 per person. The entry fee includes green fees, carts, registration gifts, door prizes, an Italian buffet dinner and delicious homemade desserts made by 4-H youth.
The tournament features Longest Drive, Closest to Pin and Putting contests as well as a Hole-in-One car sponsored by Kindle Ford. Tournament registration begins at 11:30 a.m., with the shotgun kickoff at 12:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top three tournament teams and the top coed team.
Donations to the tournament are tax deductible. If you would like to play in the tournament, please call the 4-H office, at 609-465-5115, ext. 3606, or email linda.horner@co.cape-may.nj.us.