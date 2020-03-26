CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County’s 4-H Horse Council has announced its 17th annual golf tournament will take place Sunday, April 26, at the Avalon Golf and Country Club in Swainton.
There are many ways to be part of this fundraising event: sign up to golf, be a sponsor or donate an item or gift certificate for our door prizes.
Tournament entry fees are $105 per person. Register by April 1 and receive an early bird discount — save $25 on the registration of a foursome, pay only $395. The entry fee includes green fees, carts, registration gifts, door prizes, an Italian buffet dinner and delicious homemade desserts made by 4-H youth.
The tournament features Longest Drive, Closest to Pin and Putting Contests as well as a Hole-in-One car. Tournament registration begins 11:30 a.m. with the shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top three tournament teams and the top coed team.
All proceeds from the tournament go directly to 4-H horse project educational costs, youth participation in state and national 4-H events, and renovations to the 4-H horse show arena and irrigation system on the 4-H Fairgrounds. The next project is new fencing for the arena.
The 4-H Horse Council is the volunteer advisory group for the 4-H horse clubs of Cape May County. The annual golf tournament is the council’s sole fundraiser. Donations to the tournament are tax deductible. If you would like to play in the tournament, please call the Cape May County 4-H office at 609-465-5115, ext. 3605 or email jrelwellcomcast.net.
