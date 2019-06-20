Cape May Court House — A Cape May County 4-H member will be one of just a few teens who will represent New Jersey at the 2019 Citizenship Washington Focus (CWF) Conference. This conference, now in its 60th year, will be held July 7-13 at the National 4-H Youth Conference Center in Chevy Chase, Maryland.
Citizenship Washington Focus is a 4-H leadership program for high school youth. Delegations from across the country attend this six-day program at the National 4-H Youth Conference Center, located just outside Washington, D.C. The program is aimed at enriching young people’s lives by broadening their appreciation and respect for themselves and others in the world. Participants attend workshops, congressional sessions, field trips and social events, giving them hands-on opportunities to learn and grow. They learn and practice skills that will make them better citizens and more successful individuals.
During the week, program participants will also have the opportunity to visit local Washington, D.C. landmarks including the Capitol, Mount Vernon, Arlington National Cemetery, Presidential and war monuments and memorials, as well as Smithsonian museums.
The Delegate from Cape May County attending this year’s conference is Elise Heim from the Cape May County Shore Blazers 4-H Club.
“The conference provides opportunities for young people to identify individual citizenship rights and responsibilities; identify issues facing youth and explore causes and possible solutions; establish communication with law makers; witness government in action; and develop a personal citizenship action plan,” says Linda Horner, Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program Coordinator.
The 4-H Youth Development program is part of the New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station and Rutgers Cooperative Extension. 4-H educational programs are offered to all youth, grades K-13, on an age-appropriate basis, without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, or disability.
For more information about the Cape May County 4-H Program call the 4-H Office at 609-465-5115, ext. 3605 or visit the cmc4h.com.