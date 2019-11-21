CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County’s 4-H Youth Development Program will sponsor a special holiday-themed event, Kids’ Holiday Palooza, for youth in kindergarten through third grade 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Lockwood 4-H Youth Center on the 4-H Fairgrounds, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road.
Moms and dads are invited to leave their little ones with 4-H while they go shopping. There are plenty of activities planned to keep the children entertained. The Kids’ Holiday Palooza will provide five hours of safe, hands-on fun including holiday-themed crafts, a group art project, lunch and an afternoon holiday movie. The program is open to all children; you do not have to be in 4-H to attend.
Linda Horner, Cape May County 4-H program coordinator, said, “This unique program will be run by qualified 4-H consultants, so parents can relax knowing their children are being properly supervised in a safe environment and having some holiday fun — 4-H style.”
The cost to attend is $20 per child. To register your child, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3607, or download a registration form at cmc4h.com.
For more information see cmc4h.com, like Cape May 4-H on Facebook or @cape_may_4h on Instagram.
The 4-H Youth Development Program is part of the Rutgers Cooperative Extension. 4-H educational programs are offered to all youth, grades kindergarten through one year beyond high school, on an age-appropriate basis, without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, or disability.
