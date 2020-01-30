CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Kitchen Phanatics 4-H Club will host the 4-H Chopped Cooking Contest on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Erma Volunteer Fire Company, 415 Breakwater Road, at the Cape May County Airport. The event is open to all registered Cape May County 4-H members in the fourth grade or older.
The twist to the contest is that all prepared dishes must include the required ingredient raspberries, regardless of whether the recipe is intended for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert.
Contestants will have two hours for food prep and cooking. They will be judged on creating a table setting, displaying a menu for one meal and preparing one dish from their menu.
Contestants are required to bring all items needed for prep, cooking and serving, as well as all items for their table setting. Judging will be based on the 4-H Danish system and prizes will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place winners in each division.
The 4-H Cooking Contest is an example of the learning by doing approach the 4-H Youth Development Program teaches. Linda Horner, 4-H program coordinator said, “4-H is all about youth developing skills and self-confidence through the exploration of something that interests them under the guidance of a caring adult. ... This contest is a perfect example of that.”
Preregistration is required, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3607, or email shannon.morgan@co.cape-may.nj.us. For more information about 4-H, see CapeMay.njaes.rutgers.edu or Facebook at Cape May 4-H.
The 4-H Youth Development Program is part of the New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station and Rutgers Cooperative Extension. 4-H educational programs are offered to all youth grades K through 13 on an age-appropriate basis, without regard to race, religion, color, natural origin, gender, sexual orientation or disability.
