CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — October is a busy month for the Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program.
The new 4-H year is underway and it is the perfect time to enroll or re-enroll in one of the many returning 4-H clubs or one of the new clubs forming now. All youth from kindergarten to one year out of high school are welcome to join a 4-H club. 4-H participation is open to all youth.
You can learn more about the Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program at an open house Thursday, Oct. 24, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Lockwood 4-H Youth Center on the 4-H Fairgrounds, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road.
Everyone is welcome to attend the open house to learn more about being part of the 4-H program in Cape May County. 4-H members will host club booths so people can learn about the variety of clubs and what they have planned for the year.
There are clubs where participants can learn about science, how to care for an animal, build a robot, bake a cake or catch a fish. Also, there are special programs for teens and children in kindergarten through third grade.
At the open house, there will be games and activities, prize giveaways, refreshments, and the 2019 National 4-H Science Experiment: GAME CHANGERS.
Additionally, as we celebrate National 4-H Week during October, we highlight some of the things that make 4-H unique. 4-H is a real-life experience. Members learn how to do tasks and make decisions similar to those in adult life. These are called life skills.
“Using life skills, members learn how to manage their resources, work together in groups, develop critical thinking skills and communicate with others,” said Linda Horner, Cape May County 4-H Program Coordinator.
Families are an important part of the 4-H program. Parents, brothers, sisters and other members of the family can learn new skills and adopt new ideas by being a part of the 4-H program. 4-H is adaptable to each individual, each home and each community.
Cape May County 4-H clubs also get involved in service learning or community service activities designed to improve the circumstances in our community. Through activities like cleaning up area beaches, the 4-H Fairgrounds, the Wildwood Naval Air Station Museum or Crest Haven Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, 4-H members learn citizenship and leadership skills.
For more information about the Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program or to enroll or re-enroll, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3606 or visit cmc4h.com.
The 4-H Youth Development Program is part of the New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station and Rutgers Cooperative Extension. 4-H educational programs are offered to all youth, grades K-13, on an age-appropriate basis, without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, or disability.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.