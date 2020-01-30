Are you ready to own a Habitat for Humanity home? Habitat Cape May County is opening the application process for its next two homes, located in Upper Township.
One two-bedroom home and one three-bedroom home will be available.
The purpose of Habitat for Humanity is to provide affordable housing to qualified working families through a hand up, not a hand out. The main criteria to be met include income 50% of the HUD median income, ability to pay an affordable mortgage, demonstrated need for housing due to safety, overcrowding, temporary or unaffordable situation, and willingness to partner through 300 hours of sweat equity and homeowner education.
The application period is Feb. 1 through 29. Applications may be picked up and dropped off during location business hours at Habitat ReStore, 20 Court House South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House; and Consumer Credit and Budget Counseling, 299 S. Shore Road, Marmora.
Further assistance when returning an application will be available at the Habitat ReStore from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.
