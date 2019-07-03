HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — With the recent retirement of township police Chief Stacy Tappeiner there was a need to immediately find a replacement. Four current members of the Police Department expressed an interest in attaining the position.
Following an extensive interview and qualification review, the Township Committee voted unanimously at its Monday, July 1, meeting to appoint Lt. Gregory Ciambrone to chief. He was subsequently sworn-in in a ceremony at Township Hall the following morning.
“Each candidate is extremely qualified,” Committeewoman Judy Link said at the meeting. “I was blown over by everyone’s experience. We could have named any one of them.”
Committeeman John Kurtz agreed. “Their level of professionalism is amazing,” he said.
“It was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever been involved with,” Mayor Art Schenker said at the swearing-in. “We labored over it for quite a long time.”
Ciambrone, a township resident, was grateful to receive the appointment. “Thank you so much for putting your faith in me,” he said. “I am honored to lead what I consider to be the best police department in the county if not the state.”
Ciambrone joined the department in 1997 as a patrol officer and served as patrol sergeant and K9 supervisor from 2007 to 2014. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2014.
He is a 1995 graduate of the Richard Stockton College of New Jersey with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. He received a master's degree in administrative science from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 2012.
Ciambrone has achieved certifications from more than 30 police and professional training programs. He has also received numerous awards from the department and recognition from various local organizations.