CAPE MAY — A Cape May favorite returns to the Jersey Shore on Wednesday, July 24, when
Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone will be party of the city's Summer Concert Series.
The show will take place 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave. The group’s previous Summer Concert Series performances have sold out, and a limited number of tickets remain for the show this summer.
After appearing on the long-running British soap opera "Coronation Street" and several other television series, Peter Noone achieved international fame as “Herman,” the lead singer of the legendary pop band Herman’s Hermits. With classic hits such as “I’m Into Something Good,” “Mrs. Brown, you’ve Got A Lovely Daughter,” “I’m Henry VIII, I Am” and “Silhouettes,” Herman’s Hermits sold over fifty-two million recordings. In all, fourteen singles and seven albums went gold.
Noone graced the cover of nearly every international publication including Time magazine and performed on hundreds of television shows, appearing with such luminaries as Ed Sullivan, Jackie Gleason, Dean Martin and Danny Kaye. He was cast as the engaging Duke of Cheshire in ABC’s musical version of "The Canterville Ghost." Soon thereafter, he portrayed the title role in Hallmark Hall of Fame’s "Pinocchio." He also starred in three highly successful feature films: "Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter," "Hold On!" and "When the Boys Meet the Girls."
Noone has won rave reviews for his leading roles in productions of "Dick Wittington," "Aladdin" and "Sinbad The Sailor" in Great Britain, as well as his portrayal of Frederic in "The Pirates of Penzance" at the New York Shakespeare Festival, at the famous Drury Lane Theatre in London and in the United States and international tours. He has guest starred in a number of television series, including "Married With Children," "Laverne and Shirley" and "Quantum Leap." As the host of VH1’s "My Generation," Noone shared stories and insights from his experience as a rock superstar and brought classic rock to the video generation.
Tickets for this nearly sold-out event are $48 for reserved seats and can be purchased in person at Cape May Convention Hall or online at CapeMayCity.com. For more information, call 609-884-9565.