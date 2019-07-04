LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Property Owners Association of Cape May Beach (Historic Town Bank Inc.) announced its 21st annual Whale of a Day family street festival will be held rain or shine 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at 201 Clubhouse Drive at Town Bank Road in Historic Town Bank, one mile north of the ferry entrance in the North Cape May section of the township. Admission and parking are free.
The multi-block family day features over 120 vendor dealers, including many types of food-refreshments, antiques, arts and crafts, new items, white elephant area, a Fun Zone for the kids, live music 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside on the association's covered deck, a history display and a bake sale (they recommend getting there early) inside the clubhouse, special Town Bank Wear, assorted basket raffles, surprises and more. The association will also have a helpful membership/information table set up out front.
Vendors are always welcome, even day of, last minute, (slight extra fee). Call for information: Ron, 609-846-7890, or Nancy, 609-886-4819.
Further information may also be found at historictownbank.com or by calling 609-770-4641 and leaving a message.
The association, a nonprofit, raises funds for three college scholarships, its clubhouse and Delaware Beach maintenance, and donations to many needy groups.