Auxiliarist Bernadette M. Hofer was named 2019 Auxiliarist of the Year by James Hans, U.S. Coast Guard 5NR Division 8 commander. Also present were Flotilla 82 Commander Tony Kupstas and Capt. Kathy Felger, commanding officer of the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May.
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is a uniformed, nonmilitary volunteer unit that provides service to the active-duty Coast Guard and the community. Hofer, known as Bernie by her shipmates, joined the auxiliary in 2013. Since that time she has completed many training courses, which included a five-day C-School held in San Antonio, Texas. These courses gave her the education and training required to hold staff officer positions such as FSO-IS (staff officer of informational systems) from 2015 to present, and as aux chef (auxiliary culinary service) from 2015 to present.
Last year, when the vice flotilla commander position unexpectedly opened, Hofer was elected to that position for a six-month term. Being the VFC of Cape May Flotilla 82 was in addition to her duties as FSO-IS and aux chef while working a full-time job. In addition to the duties Hofer holds for the flotilla, she also holds the Division 8 IS staff officer position, which consists of seven flotillas and 450 total members. Hofer alone was responsible for assisting all auxiliarists to remain current with hours, qualifications, training and test completion.
During this time, Hofer logged 328 hours of administrative support, 123 hours of operational support and member training, and 381 hours of recreational boating safety for a total of 832 hours. The award was presented at the Change of Watch dinner which was held at the Marquis de Lafayette hotel in Cape May. Hofer’s current positions include FSO-IS to Cape May Flotilla 82 and SO-IS to the entire division, and aux chef. As an aux chef she helps prepare meals for the Coast Guard graduates and their parents on Thursday nights and Friday mornings.
The designation of Auxiliarist of the Year recognizes Hofer's diligence, perseverance, and devotion to duty, which are in keeping with the highest traditions of the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.
