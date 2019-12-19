121919_cap_horner Heidi Horner_Nov2019_final

Heidi Horner appointed administrative director of cancer services at Cape Regional Health System

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Heidi Horner has been appointed administrative director of cancer services at Cape Regional Health System

Horner earned her master’s degree in health care administration management from New England College and her Lean Six Sigma certificate from Villanova University.

“I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Heidi Horner to the position of administrative director of cancer services,” said Joanne Carrocino, FACHE, president and CEO of Cape Regional Health System. “Heidi has been a valued leader at Cape Regional for the past seven years directing our patient access services. She possesses an impressive background in business development, marketing and service line management which will be a great benefit to our cancer service line.”

Horner has served as director of patient access at Cape Regional Medical Center since 2013 and has over 20 years of experience in business development, marketing and service line management.

