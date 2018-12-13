Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Human Services Advisory Council honors Rochford for years of service

William Desmond, chairman of the county Human Services Advisory Council, and Sabrina Hand, council coordinator, honor Marilou Rochford, center, Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County department head and family and community health sciences educator, for her years of service to the council and the community.

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Marilou Rochford, of Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County, was honored Wednesday, Dec. 5, by the county Human Services Advisory Council for her years of service to the council and the community.

“Marilou, a long standing member of the (council) was recognized for her efforts to establish a system of consumer education including nutrition science within the human/social services community, as well as her compassion and advocacy on behalf of the children, families, and grandchildren of Cape May County,” said William Desmond, council chairman.

As family and community health sciences educator for Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County, Rochford provides a comprehensive education and research program with an emphasis on wellness and nutrition, human development and food safety. She offers many innovative programs including Jr. Chefs Cooking Camps and the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program that she started in Cape May County since 1999.

The Human Services Advisory Council is appointed by the Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders and advises the freeholders regarding human service needs within the county. The council is made up of providers, interested citizens and consumers of all types of human services.

