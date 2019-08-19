Ocean Galleries is thrilled to celebrate one of the many artistic sides of the multi-talented Jane Seymour when she brings her “California Colorist” art exhibit to Stone Harbor over Labor Day weekend. Guest will have an opportunity to meet Ms. Seymour at gallery receptions from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Friday, August 30 and Saturday, August 31, and from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 1.
In conjunction with this year’s exhibit, Ms. Seymour has generously donated a painting to the Helen L. Diller Vacation Home for Blind Children. The art will be featured in the Live Auction at the organization’s Annual Barefoot Ball Fundraiser taking place September 7, 2019 at the Windrift in Avalon.