CAPE MAY — Jay Siegel’s Tokens, the distinctive voices behind the classic hit, “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” perform in the City of Cape May Summer Concert Series on Wednesday, Aug. 7. The show takes place at Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave. in Cape May, beginning at 8 p.m.
In 1961, “Tonight I Fell In Love” introduced the world to the irresistible harmonies of The Tokens and gave the group their first hit, climbing to Number 15 on the pop charts. Soon afterward, the group landed at Number 1 with their signature song, “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.” More than 30 years later, that song returned to the Billboard Hot 100 Singles Chart in August of 1994, making it the second-longest chart span in the rock era.
While Tokens fans know that Jay Siegel had always sung on the group's hits, few realize that he had a hand in writing many of the songs and wore a number of other hats throughout the group’s career. The Tokens were the first vocal group to produce a Number 1 record for another vocal group with "He's So Fine" by The Chiffons. They became the production geniuses behind many of The Chiffons’ other popular songs, as well as the biggest hits by Tony Orlando and Dawn, The Happenings, Randy and the Rainbows, and Robert John. Siegel and The Tokens also sang backup vocals for such diverse artists as Del Shannon, Melissa Manchester, Connie Francis, The Blues Project, Mac Davis, and Bob Dylan. Members of the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, Doo Wop Hall of Fame, and Long Island Hall of Fame, they have appeared on stage with The Beatles, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, Simon & Garfunkel, The Temptations, The Four Tops, and many other rock and roll legends.
Tickets for this and other shows in the City of Cape May Summer Concert Series are $48 for reserved seats and can be purchased in person at Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave. or online at CapeMayCity.com. For more information, call 609-884-9565.