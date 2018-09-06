Staff and members of Northfield-based Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union donated backpacks and school supplies to the Lower Township School District for the 2018-19 school year.
Secretary to the Office of Curriculum and Instruction of Lower Township School District Leigh Ann Downie said, “The supplies are greatly appreciated, and we are thankful to Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union for their generous donation.”
Superintendent Jeff Samaniego added, “The gracious amount of backpacks that were donated by the credit union’s members will allow the children to choose their desired styles and designs.”
Credit Union CEO Jim Burns said, “During today’s economic times in the communities the credit union serves, contributions such as school supplies make an incredible difference in the lives of students and their families. It is vitally important to give children the tools they need to be successful, and we thank our members for their generosity in assisting less fortunate children.”
Supplies were collected at the credit union’s offices in Galloway Township, Rio Grande, Hamilton Mall, Northfield and the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center.