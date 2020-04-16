CAPE MAY — John Baldan, of North Cape May, is the Cape May MAC Volunteer of the Month for April.
He was nominated by Director Emeritus Michael Zuckerman for the honor.
Faced with Zuckerman’s retirement, board leaders expressed alarm about the loss of institutional memory from his 37-year tenure. In response, he launched an ambitious oral history project to provide a resource for future generations of Cape May MAC leaders. To make more than 60 hours of taped interviews accessible, Baldan stepped forward to type hundreds of pages of written transcripts. For this herculean achievement, Zuckerman was pleased to nominate him as Volunteer of the Month for April.
“Being a relative newcomer to Cape May, I eagerly volunteered to transcribe Michael Zuckerman's memories of the past four decades,” Baldan said. “What better way to learn about the cultural history of Cape May and MAC?”
Chief Outreach Officer Eliza Lotozo and Director of Media Relations Susan Krysiak sat with Zuckerman in dozens of sessions over two years, listening, interacting and recording, then handing off each audio file for transcription. “John's skill and dedication in transcribing some 60 hours of taped memoirs is little short of phenomenal,” Zuckerman said.
Cape May MAC is currently not open to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff are working behind the scenes to be ready for visitors once travel restrictions are lifted and the organization can once again safely open to the public.
For information on the variety of Cape May MAC volunteer opportunities available, contact Ayeshah Dickerson at 609-224-6029, or email adickerson@capemaymac.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.