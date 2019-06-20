The John Walter Band completed its 2018-'19 Play It Again campaign, in which members collect and refurbish gently used musical instruments and offer these to local schools with music programs.
Area schools receiving instruments from the John Walter Band this year:
• North Wildwood School District
• Wildwood High School
• Dennisville School District
• Crest Memorial Elementary school in Wildwood Crest
If you have a musical instrument collecting dust in the attic, please consider donating it to the John Walter Band.
For information, contact JWBandleader@gmail.com