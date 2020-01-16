CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A new Junior Chefs Cooking series for children 8 to 12 years of age will be offered by Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County's Family & Community Health Sciences Program.
The Junior Chefs Afterschool Cooking Program is planned for winter, spring, summer and fall. The first sessions will take place Wednesday, Feb. 26, and Thursday, Feb. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Rutgers Cooperative Extension, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road.
The hands-on program will be presented by Chris Zellers, family and community health sciences educator. The future chefs will learn many new skills. The sessions will incorporate nutrition education with hands-on food preparation lessons to encourage a lifetime of healthy eating habits.
“We are excited to provide this unique and fun activity for Cape May County children. Our goal is to teach them a healthier way of eating," Zellers said.
The program is for students that are beginning to develop their skills. They will be taught the basics of food preparation, kitchen safety, the five food groups and cooking techniques to create tasty dishes.
The cost for both sessions, is $40. Participants are required to attend both sessions. Space is limited, so, please reserve your child’s space by February 19, 2020.
For more information or to register, please call (609) 465-5115, ext. 3609 or email marian.courtney@co.cape-may.nj.us.
Rutgers Cooperative Extension’s education programs are offered to all without regard to race, religion, color, age, national origin, gender, sexual orientation or disability.
