Laws for Paws: Lower Township reminds residents and visitors of pet safety on beaches

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The long, hot days of summer are here and for many that means heading to the beach. But what if you want to take your four-legged friend with you?
Lower Township Council and government officials welcome residents and visitors to responsibly enjoy the township’s shoreline for the 2019 summer season, but before you bring your dog to the beach, familiarize yourself with the rules.
Dogs, other than service animals, are not allowed on township beaches 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Leashed animals are permitted any time of day only during the off-season. This ordinance not only protects residents who would like to have beach hours without dog distractions, but it protects pets on the beach during the heat of the day.
It is unlawful to allow dogs to run loose or leave your animal’s waste on the beach. Shore Animal Control officers will be patrolling the beaches in Lower Township and will be issuing summons to pet owners in violation of this ordinance, dogs off leash and for owners that do not clean up after their pets. Shore Animal Control can be reached at 800-351-1822.
Beach etiquette for dog owners include:
• Always keep your dog leashed when there is a leash law. There is a maximum of six-feet lead on any leash, so free rein leashes must be controlled.
• Always clean up after your dog by using a bag or pooper scooper and disposing in the proper trash cans. If trash cans are not available, you are responsible for carrying the waste off the beach to your own trash bins.
• Do not let your dog visit with other beach-goers or dogs unless welcomed and invited.
Lower Township officials want all residents and visitors to have a safe and fun summer season and enjoy the home of the best sunsets.