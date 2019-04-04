LCMR Dream Catchers and Girl Scouts get ready for spring

There were eggs and bunnies galore in Karren Barr’s Lower Cape May Regional classroom on a recent evening as the Dream Catchers, an after school club sponsored by the Soroptimist Club of Cape May County, helped members of Girl Scout Troop 46722 make beautifully dyed and decorated egg ornaments.
They also met Miss Penny, a handsome chicken with a big personality, and Honeybunny, a sweet, soft and friendly bunny, both of which are part of Barr’s science classroom menagerie.
They learned interesting facts about the animals and showed their creativity designing their eggs. The Dream Catchers was started this year by Barr and Mary Rose Bispels, both LCMR teachers and Soroptimist members, to provide high school girls with opportunities to build confidence and self esteem by contributing to community partnership activities.
Soroptimist Internation of Cape May County is part of a global organization whose focus is to empower local women and young girls to achieve their dreams through financial awards, leadership conferences and also through visits to cancer hospitals and nursing homes.