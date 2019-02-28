Learn about utility assistance at Cape May event

New Jersey SHARES will host a Utility Assistance Day Tuesday, March 5, in Cape May.
Open to members of the public, the event will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Community Room at Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave..
The event will feature representative from NJ SHARES as well as local utility companies Atlantic City Electric and South Jersey Gas available to answer questions and provide guidance to those looking for assistance with their utility bills.
For more information, call 609-323-1315 or visit NJShares.org.