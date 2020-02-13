Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources will hold the workshop, “Growing Small Fruits in the Home Garden,” on Wednesday, March 25. The workshop, part of the Garden & Grow series, will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House.
The presenter will be Dr. Gary C. Pavlis, Atlantic County agriculture agent. Participants of the workshop will learn about growing strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and grapes, proper planting and pruning techniques, pest and disease control, and the best varieties to grow in Cape May County. Also, participants will receive bare root "Rutgers Scarlet" strawberry plants to take home.
Pavlis, has been a professor and agricultural agent at Rutgers University for 33 years. His areas of expertise are blueberry and grape/wine production. His blueberry newsletter, "The Blueberry Bulletin," has an international following. His research on blueberry fertilization has transformed the New Jersey industry. He has been instrumental in the expansion of the New Jersey wine industry.
Pavlis writes a wine article in Edible Jersey magazine called Liquid Assets, and regularly appears in print, on the radio and television educating the public on the intricacies of growing blueberries and grapes in New Jersey or touting the benefits of eating blueberries and drinking wine.
The goal of the Garden & Grow workshop series is to teach locals how to improve or expand their home gardens in new ways. This is a beginner class, therefore, no experience is needed. The cost for this workshop is $15 and includes dinner at 5:30 p.m., followed by the program at 6 p.m. Registration is limited to 30, so register by March 20 at RU-CMC-ANR.eventbrite.com.
For more information, contact Jen Sawyer, Rutgers ANR Program Associate at 609-465-5115, ext. 3607 or sawyer@NJAES.Rutgers.edu.
