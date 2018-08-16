The Lenape Nation will embark on a river journey to yet again refresh its Treaty of Renewed Friendship with the people that live along the Delaware River.
The trip, named the Rising Nation River Journey, started Saturday, Aug. 4, at the top of the Delaware River in Hancock, New York, and concludes Sunday, Aug. 19, in Lower Township with a ceremonial treaty signing. The treaty acknowledges both the Lenape Nation as original stewards of the Delaware River watershed and reciprocal friendship and partnership with the signing organizations that also demonstrate care for the land and water, and the legacy of the Lenape.
Those who want to see the last day of the paddle or participate at the end of the journey can meet at Higbee’s Beach, at the end of New England Road, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, and continue to Sunset Beach. About noon, there will be drumming and singing followed by a friendship dance.
Aqua Trails are providing paddle boards and kayaks (with drop off and pick up services) for those who want to join the Rising Nation River Journey in the short paddle. Please contact Aqua Trails at 609-884-5600 to make a reservation.
On Sunday, Aug. 19, the Rising Nation will hold a treaty signing and paddle finale celebration from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rea’s Farm, 213 Stevens St., West Cape May.
The celebration will feature musical performances by Jim Beer and other guests. Native American culture will be on display as well as traditional children’s games, storytelling, dancing, vendors and food.
A grand entry is scheduled for noon.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted.