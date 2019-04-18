Linwood artist wins the Art on Asbury show

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Fine Arts League presents the winners in the “Buildings-Rural to Urban” Art Show & Exhibition in April.
The winners are as follows:
1. Bonnie Rand, of Linwood, "Daydreaming," mixed media
2. Cathie Skinner, of Mays Landing, "After a Spring Rain," pastel
3. Linda Crane, of Cape May "Passing Through," pastel
Honorable mentions:
Dawn Kohansky, of Millville, "Dear Sweetheart," mixed media
Bea Stenta, of Cape May, "Looking Not Doing," collage
Who made you pick up the paint brush and start creating? Pay tribute to your muse in the “Inspired by a Famous Artist”-themed May show.
The Fine Arts League is at 711 Asbury Ave. We’ve restocked the gallery and all artwork is for sale. We’re open 7 days a week. So, don’t miss the opportunity to purchase a one of a kind original artwork and support your local artists.
For more information, call 609-814-0308 or see oceancityfineartsleague.org and like us on Facebook.