Local hairstylist Sarah Slade Kelleher of Cape May County will join world-renowned celebrity hairstylist Ted Gibson and master colorist Jason Backe in participating in this season’s spring/summer 2020 New York Fashion Week. Slade Kelleher will join the team in contributing her hairstyling talents to top shows. “Fashion and hair dictate each other, and it’s so great to have an incredible group of industry professionals to join us at the most prestigious fashion week in the world,” Gibson said.
The Ted Gibson Artistic Team consists of artists from around the country. Every member has auditioned for Gibson and has been hand selected to be a part of this elite society. Members are included in the most exciting events in the beauty industry, including New York Fashion Week, the top industry trade shows in the country, working with celebrities, models and hairdressers nationwide.
Those looking for more Sarah Slade Kelleher can watch her in action and all of the NYFW backstage happenings on her Instagram @sarahsladehairdesign.