Local veteran's 100th birthday

UPPER TOWNSHIP — William Canizzaro, of Palermo, celebrated his 100th birthday Sunday, Feb. 24.
A client of Visiting Angels, the office staff helped celebrate his birthday with ice cream cake and balloons.
Canizzaro is a World War II veteran who served as a 1st class seaman on the U.S. Navy ship Chourre. He was a a repair and supply maintenance person in Tokyo Bay, Japan.
Canizzaro received four honorable discharges, from the Civilian Conservation Corps, U.S. Navy, U.S. National Guard and U.S. Army. He received the American Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal, Navy Occupation Service Medal, Honorable Discharge Button, Honorable Service Lapel Pin (Ruptured Duck) and Philippine Liberation Ribbon.
It has been an honor for us here at Visiting Angels to work with Canizzaro and his loving family since December 2016.