Low cost spay and neuter available

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Animal Alliance of Cape May County, which has helped 28,000 cats since 2003, offers a low-cost spay/neuter clinic for cats. This service is offered to all Cape May County residents as well as those in surrounding municipalities.

The clinics are held by appointment only each Thursday morning in the Crest Haven Complex on Moore and Shelter roads. 

Cape May County residents can have their cat spayed or neutered for $60 and receive a free rabies vaccination and micro chip. To make an appointment, see AnimalAlliancecmc.org.

Animal Alliance is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal welfare organization. Its mission is to find solutions to the overpopulation of unwanted companion animals, promote the well-being of animals and help end the euthanasia of pets through aggressive spaying and neutering.

The alliance is also looking for volunteers as well. Email Jen @jjk9283@yahoo.com if you are interested in volunteering.

There are many reasons to spay and neuter pets, according to experts. Sterilization of a cat or dog will increase his/her chance of a longer and healthier life. Altering your canine friend will increase his life an average of 1 to 3 years, felines, 3 to 5 years. Altered animals have a very low to no risk of mammary gland tumors/cancer, prostate cancer, perianal tumors and uterine, ovarian and testicular cancers.

Cape May County residents on assistance can have their dog or cat spayed and neutered at various veterinary offices for only $10 if they qualify for the state sterilization funding program. Cats can also be altered at an Animal Alliance spay/neuter clinic under this program. Animals must be current with their rabies shot, or must be vaccinated the day of the surgery. If you have any questions about this program, call your local veterinarian or 800-351-1822.

