Lower Cape May Regional High School wrestling coach Billy Damiana started coaching Joelle Klein when she was a freshman.
But not initially in wrestling.
Damiana also is the head coach for the junior varsity football team and an assistant for the varsity. Klein is a center and defensive lineman for the Caper Tigers.
Damiana immediately noticed her athletic talent.
And when the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association allowed girls to start wrestling two years ago, Damiana quickly approached the 5-foot-9, 210-pound Klein.
“I thought (Damiana) was crazy at first,” Klein joked. “But once I started practicing (in 2018), it was great.”
Klein signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to continue her wrestling career at Limestone College in Gaffney, South Carolina.
The 18-year-old Woodbine resident received a partial academic and athletic scholarship and plans to major in athletic training.
“I did an overnight visit in October, and it was really nice,” Klein said. “The wrestling room is awesome. The coaches are awesome. The whole team are people that I want to be around. The main factor (in the decision) was the people there.”
The Saints, who compete in NCAA Division II, are coming off their first season with a women’s wrestling program. They finished 2–10 under coach Brandy Green.
Klein praised assistant coach Randi Miller, who won a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympic Games.
“To have the ability to learn from someone who is an Olympian is going to be a great experience,” said Klein, who also plays softball at Lower.
In the 2019-20 wrestling season, Klein placed second in the state tournament at 215 and captured her second consecutive South Regional title.
The first-team Press All-Star also won the inaugural Queen of the East, the Kingsway Invitational and the South Jersey Hall of Fame Tournament.
Klein, who finished third at states as a junior, is the third two-time state place-winner (top eight) in school history. Sean Laughlin (1996 and 1997) and Damiana (2008 and 2009) also placed twice at states for the Caper Tigers.
“She came in high school with the goal to go to college for softball,” Damiana said. “When we talked about female wrestling after it became official, she was so reluctant to do it. I really pushed for her, and now everything is coming full circle. It is pretty cool.”
Girls wrestling attracted new athletes this past winter, including Mainland Regional junior and first-year wrestler Amirah Giorgianni, who placed second at states at 180.
But Klein and most other girls wrestle some varsity or junior varsity matches against boys and not always other girls, except for at tournaments.
That will change for Klein at the collegiate level.
“I think her ceiling is very high,” Damiana said. “It’s been tough for her not being able to wrestle too many females outside of tournaments. Females give a lot of different looks when wrestling.
“Being in a college room with other girls will really help her in the long run to only get better. I believe she will do very well.”
Damiana has coached the wrestling program for three years and turned the Caper Tigers into contenders. This season, Lower advanced to the South Jersey Group II semifinals.
Along with Klein, second-team Press All-Stars Braydon Castillo (160) and Marcus Hebron (195) also qualified for the states.
“It has been a pretty fun ride so far,” Damiana said.
Klein has played football since she was 6. That experience, along with wrestling, has helped her learn proper lifting techniques and become stronger, she said.
Klein wants to bring her weightlifting knowledge, along with her positive energy, into the wrestling room at Limestone.
“When I first started, I had some friends from the football team wrestling,” Klein said. “I saw them and wanted to do what they were doing. I wanted to wrestle with my boys. Wrestled really intrigued me, and now I love it.
“I think that I’ll do fine there (at the collegiate level). I just need to continue to work hard.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.