The Lower Township Police Department promoted a sergeant first class Monday evening, Aug. 5 at the Lower Township Council Meeting, where Sgt. 1st Class Robert Hartman Jr. took his oath of office. Recently retired police Sgt Edward Edwards was also honored.
Hartman is the father of two daughters, Desiree and Erica. He was hired in September 1994 and graduated from the Cape May County Police Academy’s Ninth Basic Course for Police Officers in January 1995. He has served honorably with the Patrol Division for more than 24 years and previously held the rank of corporal and served as a patrol supervisor and as an assistant/acting squad leader. Hartman previously worked for the Cape May County Sheriff’s Department as a corrections officer, from November 1993 until September 1994.
Hartman will be assigned as the administrative sergeant as part of the police administration. He is a graduate of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police Front Line Supervision Program. Hartman also completed the Proactive Police Supervision, Police Risk Management, JIF Managerial & Supervisory courses, as well as an extensive amount of training in the handling of domestic violence, crash investigations, driving while intoxicated/impaired enforcement, use of force, ethics, emergency vehicle operations and incident command.
Hartman has served as the Lower Township Police Department Policemen’s Benevolent Association representative for a combined 16 years, vice president of PBA Local 59 for five years and New Jersey State Delegate of PBA Local 59 from 2014-19. During his PBA service, he has attended four annual collective bargaining seminars, seven PBA annual mini conventions and four national conventions, where he received extensive training as well as networking with other law enforcement leaders, focusing on protecting the rights of law enforcement officers and increasing officer safety.
Hartman is a 1991 graduate of Lower Cape May Regional High School and previously attended Wagner College.
His father, Robert Hartman Sr., a retired Lower Township police sergeant, pinned Hartman’s badge. His daughters held the Bible during the taking of his oath.
Lower Township police Chief William Mastriana honored Sgt. Edward Edwards on his recent retirement. Edwards served 25 honorable years with the Lower Township Police Department. He started his law enforcement career in 1991 as a Class II Special Officer with the Cape May Police Department. He was then hired as a full time Lower Township officer in January 1994. He graduated from the Cape May County Police Academy in May 1994. Sgt Edwards also earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Becker College and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Stockton College. Edwards was assigned to the Patrol Division most of his career and received multiple commendations and letters of appreciation. He was credited with saving a young child from a residential structure fire. Edwards was also commended for ascertaining, investigating and sharing information that led to the conviction of a murder for hire prior to the loss of any life. As a sergeant, he served as a patrol supervisor and squad leader of Patrol Squad 2.
Mastriana, on behalf of the Police Department, would like to thank Edwards for his 25 years of selfless service and overwhelming commitment to protecting the citizens of Lower Township.