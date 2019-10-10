Lower Township Halloween Happenings will begin with the township’s annual Costume Halloween Parade and Costume Contest on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. at Historic Cold Spring Village.
Ghouls and goblins of all ages are encouraged to show off their costumes either as parade participants or spectators during the event. The parade will be led around the village paths by the Firehouse Pep Band.
For those interested in participating in the parade and costume contest, the age divisions are as follows: Age 2 and younger, age 3 to 5, age 6 years to 8, age 9 to 12, and group/family or float.
It is free to register and participate. Registration opens Oct. 12 at the Lower Township Recreation Center. Same-day registration will be available at the entrance to Cold Spring Village prior to the event.
The recreation center is at 2600 Bayshore Road behind Township Hall. Call the registration department at 609-886-7880 for more information.
During the parade, don’t miss the annual Pumpkin Festival sponsored by the Lower Township Rotary Club. The festival is held throughout the grounds of Cold Spring Village from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. The Rotary Club asks that visitors look into their hearts and their cabinets and bring along a donation of nonperishable food to help support its Share the Harvest food drive. Families can enjoy a fun-filled day of family friendly Halloween activities.
Pick and paint a pumpkin. Visit the variety of crafters who will sell their wares along the village’s lanes. Vendors will also be selling hot dogs, funnel cake and other snacks. Be brave and take a tour through a haunted house at the Village Barn. Take the family on a fall hayride through the village.
Then, mark your calendars for Autumn Fest and Trunk or Treat on Oct. 27. The Lower Township Department of Parks and Recreation, in conjunction with the Lower Township Healthy Youth Coalition and the Delaware River and Bay Authority, will host the Lower Township Autumn Fest 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal green, 1200 Lincoln Blvd. The event will feature a variety of food trucks, vendors and kids’ activities, including inflatables and games.
From 5:30 to 7 p.m., Trunk or Treat will be held at the parking area at the ferry terminal. For more information on the event or to participate in the Trunk or Treat call Steve Selby 856-264-7350.
