Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen-signed complaints.
Timothy S. Downey, 51, of North Cape May, was arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended Jan. 7.
Josefina Cruz Merino, 33, of Rio Grande, was arrested and charged with driving without a driver’s license/exam Jan. 8.
Christopher J.E. Vesper, 27, of Villas, was arrested and charged with driving after license suspended/revoked Jan. 10.
Michael J. Mattiola, 55, of Spring City, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance, drug possession by a motor vehicle operator Jan. 10.
Thomas D. Smulski Jr., 36, of Cape May, was arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended, theft by deception Jan. 10.
Zachary E. Hand, 28, of Del Haven, was arrested and charged with driving after license suspended/revoked Jan. 10.
Charles R. Padilla, 34, of Villas, was arrested and charged with obstruction Jan. 10.
Jamesaver L. Robertson, 50, of Villas, was arrested and charged with driving after license suspended/revoked Jan. 11.
Kathlyn A. Reidenbach, 50, of Cape May, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated Jan. 11.
