Lower Township Police Blotter - March 25 to March 31

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Cody T. Gilbert, 18, of Cape May Court House, was arrested March 27 and charged with aggravated assault.
Antonio R. Velez, 18, of Dennis Township, was arrested March 27 and charged with aggravated assault.
Olivia E. Wilks, 29, of North Cape May, was arrested March 27 and charged with criminal mischief.
Terrance I. Mitchell, 28, of Philadelphia, was arrested March 28 and charged with fugitive from justice.
Michael J. Diventi, 37, of Brigantine, was arrested March 30 and charged with contempt of domestic violence order.
Jason A. Grimes, 38, of North Cape May, was arrested March 30 and charged with a driving while intoxicated, possession of 50g or less of marijuana, possession/use drug paraphernalia.
Dayamara D. Diaz, 33, of Villas, was arrested March 30 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, driving without a driver's license, revocation for refusal to submit a breath test.
Sean P. Britton, 25, of Villas, was arrested March 31 and charged with possession of 50g or less of marijuana.
Zachary T. Piccioni, 21, of Villas, was arrested March 31 and charged with possession for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and criminal mischief.