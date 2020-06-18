Mia R. Voccaro, 45, of North Cape May, was arrested May 4 and charged with simple assault.

Donna M. Williamson, 60, of North Cape May, was arrested May 8 and charged with bias crime, harassment.

Diane N. Wareham, 39, of Villas, was arrested May 8 and charged with DWI.

Shane D. Heath, 18, of Wildwood, was arrested May 10 and charged with motor vehicle theft.

It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.

