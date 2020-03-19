Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen-signed complaints.
Richard M. Geronimo, 33, of Cold Spring, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated Feb. 17, 2020.
Bruno S. Preztos, 3rd, 36, of North Cape May, was arrested and charged with DWI, possession of controlled dangerous substance, under the influence of CDS without a prescription, drug possession by motor vehicle operator, driving after license suspended of revoked Feb. 18.
Andrew P. Clark, 36, of Villas, was arrested and charged with burglary, possession/use drug paraphernalia, criminal attempt Feb. 18.
Tara L. Velli, 47, of Del Haven, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS, possession/use drug paraphernalia, possession of 50 g or less of marijuana Feb. 18.
Anthony P. Ysisola-Aguilar, 20, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with possession/use drug paraphernalia, possession of 50 g or less of marijuana Feb. 20.
John H. Zagiel, III, 33, of Pennsburg, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice Feb. 21.
Richard J. Dougherty, 77, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and charged with DWI Feb. 22.
Josephine G. Quinlan, 67, of Cape May, was arrested and charged with DWI, revocation for refusal to submit to breath test Feb. 22.
Marco A. Quiroz, 24 of North Cape May, was arrested and charged with DWI Feb. 23.
