Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen-signed complaints.
Breanna N. Gara/23, of North Cape May, NJ was arrested and charged with possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possession/Distribution of Hypodermic Needle, Drug Possession by a Motor Vehicle Operator on 10/1/19
Joseph P. Schartner/27, of Villas, NJ was arrested and charged with aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose on 10/1/19
Christopher L. Fontannaz/31, of Villas, NJ was arrested and charged with False Information to Police Officials on 10/3/19
Jeffrey J. Kern/23, of Eldora, NJ was arrested and charged with Contempt of Domestic Violence Order, Contempt, Harassment on 10/3/19
Michael P. Ulmer/36, of Villas, NJ was arrested and charged with Shoplifting on 10/3/19
Jerry L. Jorgenson/45, of Villas, NJ was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons, Unlawful Possession of Weapon, Receiving Stolen Property on 10/3/19
Tara L. Velli/47, of Villas, NJ was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia on 10/3/19
Joseph P. Curtis/21, of Del Haven, NJ was arrested and charged for Contempt of Court on 10/4/19
Andrew J. Voegtlin/36, of Cold Spring, NJ was arrested and charged for Contempt of Domestic Violence Order on 10/4/19
Alexis G. Mcmenamin/20, of Villas, NJ was arrested and charged with Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia on 10/4/19
Michele A. Ogden/39, of Villas, NJ was arrested and charged with DWI, Assault by Auto on 10/4/19
Breana A. Bakis/29, of North Wildwood, NJ was arrested and charged with Theft, Taking Computer Information Without Authorization on 10/6/19
