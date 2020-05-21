LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police Chief William Mastriana is proud to announce the unveiling of Lower Township Police Department’s new police vehicle dedicated to the John R. Elliot HERO Campaign.
Chief Mastriana stated, “During these trying times of the COVID19 pandemic, it’s great that such a positive and impactful campaign continues."
In an effort to promote the HERO Campaign sober and designated driver program, Lower Township Police, with the sponsorship of A.N.A. Towing & Recovery, designed their newly designated vehicle to be a mobile billboard with the campaign’s signature message, “Be a HERO. Be a designated Driver.”
Trademark logos were utilized in conjunction with Lower Township Police emblems and two special emblems honoring fallen Lower Township Police Officer David C. Douglass, End of Watch February 18, 1994 and a tribute to Captain Martin R. Biersbach, who tragically lost his life December 15, 2019.
Chief Mastriana chose the unveiling of the new HERO Campaign Patorl Vehicle to coincide with this year’s National Police Week. Detailed information on the origin, programs, and events of the John R. Elliot HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers can be found on HeroCampaign.org.
