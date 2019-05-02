Lower Township Police Department welcomes new officers

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Chief William Mastriana has welcomed four new special law enforcement officers II who graduated April 22 from the Cape May County Police Academy.
Special Officers Patrick W. Dunn (academy's 54th SLEO class president), George B. Cook III (academy's 54th SLEO class Physical Fitness Award winner), Hayden M. Denham and Matthew F. Reilly on their recent graduation.
Cape May County Police Academy SLEO II Class No. 54 started training Dec. 15 with 68 recruits and graduated 56 recruits at a ceremony held at Paul W. Schmidtechen Theatre, Lower Cape May Regional High School.
On April 23, special officers Dunn, Cook, Denham and Reilly took their oaths of office at the Lower Township Municipal Complex.
Each officer will now complete a field training program prior to working on their own.
The Lower Township Police Department is excited about fielding the new officers and looks forward to training and working with them as they begin their law enforcement careers.