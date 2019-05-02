Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Gazette of Cape May

Lower Township Police Department welcomes new officers

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Chief William Mastriana has welcomed four new special law enforcement officers II who graduated April 22 from the Cape May County Police Academy.

Special Officers Patrick W. Dunn (academy's 54th SLEO class president), George B. Cook III (academy's 54th SLEO class Physical Fitness Award winner), Hayden M. Denham and Matthew F. Reilly on their recent graduation.

Cape May County Police Academy SLEO II Class No. 54 started training Dec. 15 with 68 recruits and graduated 56 recruits at a ceremony held at Paul W. Schmidtechen Theatre, Lower Cape May Regional High School.

On April 23, special officers Dunn, Cook, Denham and Reilly took their oaths of office at the Lower Township Municipal Complex.

Each officer will now complete a field training program prior to working on their own.

The Lower Township Police Department is excited about fielding the new officers and looks forward to training and working with them as they begin their law enforcement careers.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.