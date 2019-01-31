Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Lower Township police welcome three new officers

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Police Department is welcoming the addition of three full-time officers who took the oath of office at the Township Council meeting Wednesday, Jan. 23. 

The officers, who were a part of the 45th Basic Course for Police Officers class, have successfully completed 22 weeks of residential training at the Cape May County Police Academy and have earned the distinction of being a patrol officer.

Each officer must now complete at least 4 months of field training with a designated field training officer. The FTO will further guide and instruct the new officers in applying what they learned in the police academy to real-life situations. They will be carefully monitored and evaluated by their FTO on a daily basis. After completion of field training, the officers will be assigned to a patrol squad, where they will be closely mentored by a patrol sergeant during a one-year probationary period.

The new officers:

Patrol Officer Kevin O’Brien, No. 211, age 26, is a lifelong resident of Lower Township. He is a 2010 graduate of Cape May County Technical High School and earned his associate’s degree from Atlantic Cape Community College in May 2012. He graduated from the Camden County Police Academy for Correctional Officers, Class No. 97, in February 2018. He spent 10 months as a corrections officer for the Cape May County Sheriff's Department. Kevin and his wife, Paula, have two daughters, Kendall and Payton, and are expecting their third daughter in July. 

Patrol Officer Steven Trunfio, No. 212, age 31, was born and raised in Philadelphia and became a full time resident of Lower Township in 1999. He attended Cape May County Technical High School, where he studied law and public safety, earning a class one police certificate. After earning a bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University, he returned to Lower Township and worked in Cape May. His family lives in Lower Township. His brother works in law enforcement for the Pennsylvania State Police.

Patrol Officer Michael Harkin, No. 213, age 24, is a lifelong resident of Lower Township. He graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School in 2013. He attended the Cape May County Police Academy and worked for the North Wildwood Police Department, where he was a class two officer for a year. He then worked for the Lower Township Police Department for 3 years, where he was hired full time in August 2018.

